Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 273 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $427.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.65 and its 200 day moving average is $394.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.