DAOventures Price Down 1% This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $6,630.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008603 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003782 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003935 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

