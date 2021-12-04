DDKoin Price Tops $0.25 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $426,117.14 and $20,051.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00147112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006316 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005780 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001933 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

