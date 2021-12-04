Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

