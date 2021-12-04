Diamond (DMD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,372.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00006216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $58,372.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001652 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,648,122 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

