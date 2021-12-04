Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $260,217.27 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,753.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.66 or 0.08388366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00327445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.00 or 0.00964033 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00080496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.00414580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00376242 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,079,483 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

