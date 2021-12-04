disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $177,246.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.41 or 0.08331901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.03 or 0.98406738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,307,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,845,243 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

