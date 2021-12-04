Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Hits $43.07 on Exchanges

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $43.07 or 0.00088349 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $81,637.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

