DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00023273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005942 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

