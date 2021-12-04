e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $116.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00327236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000091 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,226 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,971 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

