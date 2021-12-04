ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462. ECN Capital has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.