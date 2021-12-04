Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Achieves $62.30 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $62.30 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00239034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,565,774,940 coins and its circulating supply is 5,904,144,181 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

