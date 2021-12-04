Edmp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $290.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.83 and a 52-week high of $312.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

