Edmp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 204,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

EPD stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

