Edmp Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

