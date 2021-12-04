Edmp Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

