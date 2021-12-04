Edmp Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 4.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

