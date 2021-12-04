Edmp Inc. Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,641,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

