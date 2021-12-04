EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,865,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 5,797,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,814.3 days.

ELCPF remained flat at $$5.24 during trading on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

