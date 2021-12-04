Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,873.7 days.

Shares of EOPSF remained flat at $$1.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Electro Optic Systems has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.06.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

