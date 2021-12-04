Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,873.7 days.
Shares of EOPSF remained flat at $$1.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Electro Optic Systems has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.06.
Electro Optic Systems Company Profile
