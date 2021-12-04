Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.98 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Ergo has a market cap of $198.14 million and $4.98 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $6.19 or 0.00012695 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,753.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.66 or 0.08388366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00327445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.00 or 0.00964033 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00080496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.00414580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00376242 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.