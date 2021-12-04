ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 1,393,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.5 days.
ESR Cayman has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01.
About ESR Cayman
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.