ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 1,393,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.5 days.

ESR Cayman has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01.

About ESR Cayman

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

