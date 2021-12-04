ETHPad Price Reaches $0.12 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, ETHPad has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $24.42 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.