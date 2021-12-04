Everest (ID) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and $589,446.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.