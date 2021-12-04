EveriToken Tops One Day Volume of $17.00 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $36,412.85 and $17.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveriToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EveriToken has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009456 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007090 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

Buying and Selling EveriToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveriToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveriToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

