EvidenZ Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00239212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

