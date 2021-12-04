ExclusiveCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $216.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $455,424.62 and $216.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016854 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

