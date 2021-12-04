Expanse Market Capitalization Tops $728,159.68 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $728,159.68 and approximately $8,627.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

