FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $79.77 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $79.77 million and $222.67 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005530 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 795,685,184 coins and its circulating supply is 369,504,987 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.