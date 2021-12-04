First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 319,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $51.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

