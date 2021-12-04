flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,600 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $$24.24 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $139.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FNNTF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.