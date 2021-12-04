FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FLYLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,646. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

