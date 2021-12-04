Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO traded down 0.06 on Friday, reaching 6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.01. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 0.75 and a 52-week high of 8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.