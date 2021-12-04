Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 976.0 days.
GBERF stock traded up $14.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $789.12. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $580.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $774.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $785.45.
Geberit Company Profile
