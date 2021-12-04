GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1.02 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00327236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

