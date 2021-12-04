Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 2.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

