GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 3,596 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

