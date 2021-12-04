GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 7,630 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 45.59% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $466,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.59. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

