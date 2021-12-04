GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $353.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.88 and a 52-week high of $371.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.34.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

