GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 4,157 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,009,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.