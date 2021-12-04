GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.66 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

