GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 161.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,410.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,480.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,454.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,626.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

