GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

