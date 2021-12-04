GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,064,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 875,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREZF remained flat at $$7.92 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

