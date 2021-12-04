Hedget Market Capitalization Tops $5.57 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00006508 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $206,950.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00237136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

