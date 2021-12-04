HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.