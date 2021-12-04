HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.98.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile
