Hive (HIVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $572.25 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003825 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $708.75 million and $572.25 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004923 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 379,192,162 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

