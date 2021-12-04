Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,947 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 619,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.82 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

