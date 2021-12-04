Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 970 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

