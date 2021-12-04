Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 605.0 days.

Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $$44.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

